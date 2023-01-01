Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's New Year's Eve Party: 5 things to know including where to watch and more

If December is the month of Hallmark movies, January is definitely the month of Miley Cyrus. Her iconic New Year's Eve live stream is back again for the second time with none other than Dolly ‘Jolene’ Parton as co-host. Last year, we saw a spectacle from stars like Jack Harlow, Pete Davidson, Anitta, and many more. Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is a free live stream, and everyone is welcome at the ‘party in the USA.’ Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events & Specials, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement - “We can’t wait to get the party started.”

Miley and Dolly share a special bond of a lifetime. Other than being two vastly successful and talented musicians, Parton and Cyrus share a familial bond as well; Parton is Cyrus’s godmother. When Miley was doing Hannah Montana on Disney, Parton also made many guest appearances there. She was Miley’s Aunt Dolly in the show. Their bonding didn’t just stop there. Cyrus frequently joined Parton for a lot of performances. Parton even featured on Miley’s album Younger Now, on the track Rainbowland. Miley even went as far as to call Dolly Parton her “role model," as reported by People.

Lineup

Last year was a star-studded show, and this year will be no exception. The lineup includes big and exciting names. Here are some of the performers that you can expect to see, as reported by Newsweek -

Sia

This Australian singer, songwriter, and voice actress is going to feature in this live stream. She has now focused her energies on writing and has written many hits for pop stars like Rihanna, Beyonce, and Rita Ora.

She has had many Grammy nominations and has been awarded the MTV Music Award and the ARIA Music Award. Her latest hits include songs like Cheap Thrills, Snowman, and many more. She will appear alongside Miley in the 2022–23 live stream this year.

Latto

Alyssa Michelle Stephens, better known by her stage name Latto or Big Latto, is an American singer, rapper, and songwriter. Her 2019 single Bitch from da Souf managed to break into the Billboards chart at number 95. Her album Queen of the Souf actually charted at number 44 on the US Billboard 200. According to Newsweek, Latto has received two nominations for the 2023 Grammys. She will appear in the live stream alongside Miley and Dolly.

Rae Sremmurd

They are a rapper duo from Mississippi, in the United States. They are slowly and steadily becoming one of the industry's big faces, with a cheeky name that spells ‘Drummers Ears’ backwards. Their single, Black Beatles, topped the US Billboard 100 as well as many other international charts. They were nominated for and won many awards, including the Billboard Music Award, the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, and many more. They have a close bond with Miley, and they are hosting the 2022 live stream with her.

Reactions

The moment Miley dropped the news on Instagram, comments started pouring in. Paris Hilton commented on a picture of Parton and Cyrus, saying "Icons,” whereas NBC commented, “Can’t wait!!!”

When does it air?

It will be aired from 10:30 p.m. ET to 12:30 a.m. ET on the 31st of December. The show will run for a total of two hours.

Where to watch?

It will be aired on NBC and Peacock Premium. You can tune in if you have access to a valid cable login.

5 ways to watch without cable

Even if you don’t have cable, fear not. Online streaming services are here to help you with your worries. Here are 5 streaming services where you can watch the special -

Peacock

It is NBC’s official streaming platform. They will be simulcasting the whole thing. You can always sign up for free on Peacock. However, to watch the broadcast, you need a premium account, which comes at around $4.99/month only.

Fubo TV

Who wouldn’t like to watch the whole thing for free? Well, you’re in luck, as Fubo TV has a free trial going on. With the 7-day free trial program, you get access to not only NBC and this show but many other live TV channels without the hazards of cable.

Hulu+ Live TV

Although you won’t get a free trial here, you still won’t regret choosing Hulu+ Live TV. For a small fee, you can access the live stream on any device of your choice, as well as additional live TV channels.

Sling TV

It's an excellent platform from which to watch the live stream. Although it is not free, it has a package deal of 41 channels, which includes NBC. You can watch the show on any device of your choice here.

