Miley Cyrus and Ellen DeGeneres show support to Umbrella Academy's Elliot Page for coming out as transgender

Elliot Page, who we have loved in June and Umbrella Academy, recently came out as transgender and many celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Ellen DeGeneres cheered him on social media.

Last night, in a heartwarming note to his fans on Instagram, Elliot Page (formerly known as Ellen Page) came out as a transgender. "Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," Page penned.

It wasn't just fans but even many celebrities who showed their support for Elliot while cheering him on and being proud of the Umbrella Academy star. Miley Cyrus commented on Elliot's IG post, "Elliot rules," with six black hearts. Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, "Sending love to my friend, @TheElliotPage. You inspire me with your strength, courage and honesty." James Gunn tweeted, "Elliot, I love you, so much, I’m proud of you, and admire you. Please keep being a beacon of courage, compassion, and strength for all of us," while Ian McKellen tweeted, "Thanks Elliot for sharing your journey with the world. Yours is a voice that needs to be heard, to encourage and educate us all."

Olivia Munn tweeted a simple and sweet, "I love you Elliot," while Anna Paquin commented on Elliot's IG post, Sending you ALL the love and support Elliot!"

Check out some of the celebrity reactions to Elliot Page coming out as transgender below:

Sending love to my friend, @TheElliotPage. You inspire me with your strength, courage and honesty. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 1, 2020

Elliot, I love you, so much, I’m proud of you, and admire you. Please keep being a beacon of courage, compassion, and strength for all of us. https://t.co/iw4wBahA1C — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 1, 2020

Thanks Elliot for sharing your journey with the world. Yours is a voice that needs to be heard, to encourage and educate us all. https://t.co/sZF9ROPRFh — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) December 1, 2020

Sending you all the love, Elliot Page!

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. A. the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better," Elliot had penned in his IG post.

