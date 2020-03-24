Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment reminisce their Hannah Montana days during an Instagram live session

Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment give us major Hannah Montana throwback as the latter features on Miley's Instagram Live show.

It was indeed a delight for all the Hannah Montana fans seeing Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment reunite after almost a decade. As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect several countries across the globe, social distancing is a must and people are required to stay within their homes. Meanwhile, Hannah Montana buddies Miley and Emily decide to have a virtual reunion over an Instagram live session on Monday afternoon, March 23.

Emily featured as the special guest for Miley’s Instagram Live show, BRIGHT MINDED: Live With Miley. "This is the reunion of the decade! My BFF that shared the screen with me for the last 15 years", Miley said ecstatically as she welcomed Emily on her show and they reminisced their Hannah Montana days. Emily played Miley's character Hannah's best friend Lilly Truscott/ Lola Luftnagle on the show. "Whether for Hannah or Miley, she’s always there for her", says Miley Cyrus.

Check it out:

MILEY CYRUS AND EMILY OSMENT TOGETHER AGAIN AFTER 10 YEARS, THIS JUST HAPPENED pic.twitter.com/dOTrIVTZm9 — (@spacesmiler) March 23, 2020

Miley also got a few pictures of them printed for a segment on her show. The first picture showed Emila as Lola sanitizing Hannah. The hilarious picture is apt in today's time considering the demand for hand sanitizers amidst the Coronavirus spur. Miley also joked about how the show had theories that predicted the future. The next picture on display was from Miley and Emily's first outing together as teenagers. The last episode of Hannah Montana aired ten years ago but Miley and Emily's friendship remains as fresh as ever and the Instagram Live session between them turns out to be a great throwback for all the 90s kids.

Credits :TwitterInstagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More