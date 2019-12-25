Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth reach divorce settlement a day after first wedding anniversary

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have reached a divorce settlement a day after first wedding anniversary. Read on to kn know more.

Milley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth finally worked out all the details and reached a divorce settlement a day after their first wedding anniversary. The couple announced their split earlier this year in August just seven months after tying the knot on 23 December 2018. Now, according to the recent report, the pair have managed to agree to the terms of their divorce after working through the initial tension. As part of the final procedure, the two will file the documents on Tuesday.

According to TMZ, the divorce agreement was carried out without any complications since Miley and Liam do not have children and were married for a short time. The 27-year-old singer will reportedly keep their pets and the two even have a prenuptial agreement lining out the process of dividing their property. While the couple has reached a settlement, the divorce won’t be finalised until six months after filing. Which means Liam and Miley will be officially declared single in March.

After a long on-again-off-again relationship, Miley and Liam decided to take the next big step and got married in December 2018. While the fans were hoping that the couple was back for good this time, the marriage did not last. The couple’s sudden split ended up shocking the world. The announcement came just a day before pictures of Miley cuddling Kaitlynn Carter on holiday went viral. Since their split, Miley has been dating Australian musician Cody Simpson. The two have been taking the internet by storm with their PDA loaded steamy social media uploads ever since. Cody even accompanied Miley to a charity event where he met her father Billy Cyrus and the three even ended up jamming some songs together.

Meanwhile, Liam sparked romance rumours with Gabriella Brooks, earlier this month, after he introduced the Australian model to his parents. The actor was photographed introducing Brooks to his parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, on December 13 in Australia. Brooks (21) was spotted greeting and hugging the Hollywood actor's mother before joining the family for lunch. ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus urges fans to keep 'moving on' during her supposed 1st wedding anniversary with Liam Hemsworth

Read More