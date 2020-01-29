Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth reach a settlement & finalize divorce 13 months after marriage

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s divorce has been finalised and the couple is officially single again. Read on to know more.

Just 13 months after they tied the knot, things are officially over between Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. According to the legal documents, a judge signed off on their settlement and the two are now officially single again. Last month, the two had worked out the final details of their divorce and reached a settlement. According to Entertainment Tonight, the two had a prenup, which made the settlement easier. Back then a source had stated that Miley will keep the animals after divorce.

The two dated on-and-off for 10 years after meeting on the set of 2010's The Last Son. They first got engaged in 2012, but split up shortly after. The two again got engaged in 2016. After multiple breakups and patch-ups, Miley and Liam decided to take the next big step in their relationship and got married in December 2018, in a secret ceremony attended by close family and friends. While the fans were hoping the couple was back for good, their relationship did not last and they called it quits after just eight months of being married.

Since their split, Miley has been dating Australian musician Cody Simpson. The two have been taking the internet by storm with their PDA loaded steamy social media uploads ever since. Cody even accompanied Miley to a charity event where he met her father Billy Cyrus and the three even ended up jamming some songs together. Meanwhile, Liam Hemsworth has been dating Aussie model Gabriella Brooks and it seems like things are going strong between the two. The model was seen hanging out with Liam's parents Craig and Leonie in December.

