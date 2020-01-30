Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's divorce finalised but ex couple legally NOT single; Here's Why

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially divorced. However, the ex-couple cannot flaunt their single tag just yet. Find out why below.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus might be divorced now but they cannot walk down the aisle again just yet. Long time lovers, Miley and Liam tied the knot in December 2018. Their brief marriage ended back in August 2018 after Miley issued a statement confirming that the couple is currently not together. Soon after news broke out that the Aussie star has filed for a divorce, ending the relationship altogether. This week, reports confirmed that the court has signed and closed the Miley and Liam divorce.

While the couple is no longer married, they are not legally single yet. As per a TMZ report, the judge presiding on Miley and Liam's divorce case postdated their single status. So Liam and Miley cannot flaunt their single status until February 22. All those Valentine's Day plans to propose the two stars are going down the drain this year.

While they might not be legally single yet, Liam and Miley have already moved on. Miley has not shied away from telling the world that she is dating Aussie singer Cody Simpson. The singers have been together a few since Miley and Liam split. She has also tagged him as her boyfriend on her Instagram posts.

On the other hand, Liam is painting the town red with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. The couple has been spotted on trips to the beach and lunch dates together. Recently, they were seen enjoying a sumptuous breakfast in California. The Aussie model and the Hunger Games star were also seen bonding with the Hemsworth parents a few weeks ago.

