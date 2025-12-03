Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando get engaged after 4 years of dating; Check out 450K USD ring

Miley Cyrus is engaged! The 33-year-old star is gearing up for her second marriage, and it’s with none other than her boyfriend of four years, Maxx Morando. We previously shared speculations that the singer was planning to walk down the aisle once again after being spotted with a new sparkler on her ring finger during a birthday photo dump that she shared on her Instagram account a few days ago. Now, appearing beside her new fiancé at the Avatar: Fire And Ash premiere in Los Angeles, she flaunted it. Later, PEOPLE confirmed the news of their engagement via a source.

Having begun dating back in 2021, Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando made their rare red carpet appearance on Monday, December 1, for the upcoming Avatar film. Dressed in all-black fits, all eyes went to her hands, which were adorned with many accessories, but the most important one included a cushion-cut diamond set in a “chunky” 14-karat yellow gold band, as revealed by her rep, Francesca Consulting, to Page Six.

Miley Cyrus’s ring from Maxx Morando

It is known that jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche worked on the item, which included a sparkly stone in the middle and a thick gold band, a very traditional look as compared to the extravagantly innovative pieces seen these days. Harper’s Bazaar has quoted the roughly 1.3 length-to-width ratio of the East-West set diamond as around the 75,000 to 150,000 USD range. However, other experts have made big claims of estimating the sparkler to be worth up to 450,000 USD owing to the 4 to 5 carat stone set in the center.

About Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s love story

First spotted backstage at Miley's 2021 New Year's Eve Party in Miami, they later confirmed their romance with steamy kisses in West Hollywood in 2022. After being pushed on a blind date, the two seemingly hit it off very well and have been romantically involved since. Despite their 6-year age gap, the two seem to be very happy and are ready to take the next step in life.

