Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson set to host Lorne Michaels' New Year’s Eve Party in Miami

Miley Cyrus and Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson are all set to host Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC. The show has been created by SNL's Lorne Michaels and is set to be executive produced by him too. According to Deadline, NBC promises “a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances for a must-watch evening."

Deadline also reports that Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal has said, "In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete."

Miley's New Year's Eve Party has replaced Carson Daly's New Year Eve Special on NBC. Taking to Instagram, the Climb singer has shared a couple of snaps from her Saturday Night Live gig with Pete Davidson. She penned, "EVERYONE finding out me and Pete Davidson are hosting #MileysNewYearsEveParty in Miami 12/31 on @nbc."

Fans took to the comments section to reminiscence the days when she would grace their screens as the iconic Hannah Montana. "This is going to be epic," one fan said while another fan asked how would they get tickets for the show to witness the incredible collaboration between Pete and Miley.

The show will be directed by Joe DeMaio and produced by Den of Thieves. Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus' Hopetown Entertainment is also set to produce the show. The executive producers include Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

