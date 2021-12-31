Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson wow in casuals as they get ready for Miley's New Year's Eve Party; PICS

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are getting ready for Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami. Over the last month, the Wrecking Ball singer took to her social media platforms to share some stunning photos along with some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the preparations for the glamorous event.

Taking to her Instagram, Cyrus also shared some "last rehearsal" photos featuring a shirtless Pete Davidson who is rocking his tattoos, and Miley can be seen in a black ensemble with a cool sunglass. The duo can be witnessed being engrossed in the rehearsals while waiting for the final show to take place. "Last rehearsal until show time! #MileysNewYearsEveParty is Live from Miami tonight," Cyrus penned as she shared some unseen photos of herself and Pete.

Fans took to the comments section to laud Cyrus and Davidson for their easy chemistry and have been hoping to witness them in more projects together. "Thank you so much for doing this, you’re gonna make my 2022 start the best way possible," one fan penned. Another fan wrote, "I CANT WAIT QUEEN."

Previously, Cyrus had shared some stunning photos where she rocked a beautiful gown and Pete donned his formals with a bow tie. The two looked absolutely marvellous as they posed with a box full of popcorn as a cover shoot for Miley's New Year's Eve Party.

