Miley Cyrus and Yungblud are reportedly 'Just friends' after getting spotted on a cosy night out in LA

Miley Cyrus and Yungblud recently sparked dating rumours after the duo was spotted getting cosy in an LA restaurant.

Miley Cyrus and British singer Yungblud were recently spotted on a night out in LA. The duo's recent meet had rumour mills ringing that there was something brewing between the two. Miley and Yungblud were spotted getting cozy with one another at the Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood according to photos obtained by Daily Mail. Miley's recent night out took place the same week that she celebrated the 15th anniversary of her popular Disney show Hannah Montana.

While speculations were rife that Cyrus and Yungblud may be the new couple on the block, as reported by People, the duo is reportedly "just friends." As per the report, Miley and Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, are friends and were spending time with a group of pals. While Daily Mail reported that the singer was packing on PDA with Yungblud, it was also reported that Cyrus broke her sobriety during this outing.

Cyrus was previously married to Liam Hemsworth and was later involved in relationships with Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson following her divorce. Yungblud on the other hand was previously linked to Halsey.

Earlier in the week, Miley had shared an emotional post, marking her show Hannah Montana's 15th anniversary. In the post, the Wrecking Ball singer shared a note for her character and also thanked her family, both on and off-screen, including her dad and costar Billy Ray Cyrus, mom Tish. Concluding the post saying "Miley Forever", the singer also thanked the Disney team saying, "Not a day goes by I forget where I came from. A building in Burbank, California with a room full of people with the power to fulfill my destiny. And that they did. They gave me you. The greatest gift a girl could ask for. I love you, Hannah Montana."

