Miley Cyrus ANNOUNCES release of upcoming album Plastic Hearts; REVEALS she’s been working on it since 2 years

Miley Cryus recently shared details of her highly-anticipated upcoming album Plastic Hearts, including the release date of the album. Scroll down for the details.

Miley Cyrus recently teased fans with new music updates! The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday night (October 22) to announce that her upcoming seventh album will be titled Plastic Hearts, and she will be releasing it on November 27. “If you’re reading this… know that I f–king love and appreciate you on the deepest level. I began this album over 2 years ago,” Miley wrote.

“Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole f–king life. But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the music's relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed.”

“Nature did what I now see as a favour and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes,” Miley continued. “Luckily my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time. But it never felt right to release my ‘story’ (each record being a continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing.”

“If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it ‘The Beginning’ which usually when something is over we call it ‘The End’. But it was far from that,” Miley concluded her post. “In triumph and gratitude, I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts. To be released Nov. 27th 2020. XXMC.” The announcement of Plastic Hearts comes several weeks after Miley released Midnight Sky, which is the first single on the album.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus TEASES fans with new music in latest Instagram Live; Says 'She is coming'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×