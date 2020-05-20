Miley Cyrus bags Special Achievement Award for Instagram Live Show; Flaunts new haircut during her speech

Miley Cyrus flaunts her bangs haircut during the acceptance speech after being felicitated with Webb's Special Achievement Award.

Miley Cyrus has been productive during the Coronavirus lockdown ever since the social-distancing restrictions were put in place. In order to keep the audience entertained during the dreadful pandemic, the 27-year-old launched her own Instagram Live Show called the Bright Minded: Live With Miley Cyrus wherein she invited celebrities for each episode and conducted a video chat with them talking about interesting topics and playing fun games with them.

As Demi Lovato virtually presented her with the Webby Special Achievement Award for her Bright Minded Instagram Live Show, Miley Cyrus gave a super-sassy speech as she accepted the same. "Stay lit in dark times," she said for her 5-word speech but what took away all the limelight was her new haircut that Miley flaunted while giving her acceptance speech. The former Disney pop star gave a glimpse of her Hannah Montana look as she showed off her bangs.

"Thank you @ddlovato ! Thank you @thewebbyawards ! Thank you to everyone who made bright minded so magic! #StayLitInDarkTimes," her Instagram post read.

Miley Cyrus looked super chic and sassy with her short hairdo. The songstress also flaunted powder blue eyeshadow and a white outfit that sort of complimented her new look. Miley Cyrus gave herself a new haircut on her own. The 27-year-old became her own hairstylist amidst the lockdown. She took a pair of scissors and cut her bangs herself. Miley took to Instagram a few days ago and shared a glimpse of the creativity with her fans as she put up an Instagram story.

Also Read: Noah Cyrus REVEALS it was 'unbearable' growing up in the shadow of her famous sister Miley Cyrus

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×