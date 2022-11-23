Miley Cyrus Birthday: 5 times the singer aced covers of Metallica, Ariana Grande and more

Miley Cyrus is one of the most versatile artists in the music industry. The singer has managed to sway audiences with her incredible voice that comes with a mix of both gravelly and sweet vocals. Miley has not only delivered some massive hits of her own, during her live shows, the singer is also known to perform cover versions of other artists. In her musical career, Miley has managed to incorporate elements of varied styles and genres, including pop, country pop, hip-hop, experimental, and rock. After emerging as a teen idol while portraying the title character of the Disney Channel television series Hannah Montana, Miley continued to gain bigger success as she churned out more music. Cyrus also has several career accolades including making it to the Time 100 list in 2008 and also in 2014, being named MTV's Best Artist Award, and appearing on Billboard's Greatest of All Time Artists Chart in 2019.

As we celebrate Miley's birthday, here's a look at the best cover versions released by the singer. Nothing Else Matters - Metallica Miley Cyrus can do it all and she showcased just that with this version of the hit Metallica song, Nothing Else Matters. The cover version from Cyrus won a lot of praise not only from her own fan base but also from heavy metalheads and Metallica fans. Miley Cyrus gives the Metallica song her own spin and it's certainly amazing how she makes this classic number her own with her brilliant vocals.

Like a Prayer - Madonna There's no better combination than Miley Cyrus and Madonna's style of singing coming together and hence the cover of Like a Prayer is one of the most-loved works when it comes to Cyrus. The singer does full justice as she covers a rendition of the Queen of Pop’s song Like A Prayer and makes it her own. The unique thing about Miley's vocals is how her voice seems perfect for songs that move across genres of pop and rock. Her distinguished voice makes this one a favourite for many who have also been fans of Madonna's works.

Jolene - Dolly Parton Dolly Parton is Miley Cyrus' godmother and Parton has said that she was given that role due to her close relationship with Cyrus' father, Billy Ray. Cyrus and Parton have both spoken fondly about their relationship over the years and on many occasions, Miley has paid musical tributes to her godmother such as with this one. In this cover of Parton's popular track Jolene, Miley nails every bit and Parton has been extremely supportive of it. Dolly once spoke about Miley's talent and said, "She's a very smart and talented girl and I really hope she does as great as I think she can and will because she's a lot more gifted than a lot of people realize right now", via Insider.

Zombie - The Cranberries Miley's choices when it comes to performing cover songs have been extremely amazing and the ones that completely suit her style of singing as well as blend with her vocals. One of the most famous songs from the 1990s was Zombie by The Cranberries. The song became popular for its messaging since it has been known as an anti-war protest song. Putting in all her strength to get the grunge vocals right, Cyrus performed this track at one of her Los Angeles shows and it is undoubtedly one of her best covers till now. The power-packed performance put up by Miley is unmissable.

No Tears Left to Cry - Ariana Grande At the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge show, Miley surprised everyone as she performed a cover version of Ariana Grande's famous track, No Tears Left to Cry. Fans of both artists couldn't help but go crazy watching this performance. Cyrus covered the song with help from her collaborator Mark Ronson. Changing the song's otherwise upbeat and poppy nature that Grande released it as, Cyrus in her cover gave the song a more slower and smoother twist. Not only fans but Grande herself also approved of the new arrangement and also shared her excitement over the same as she tweeted a link to the clip and wrote, "I love that voice and soul sm." Over the years, Miley Cyrus has made her own space in the music industry as an artist who is unafraid to experiment and constantly present a new version of herself with each performance. Tell us which Miley Cyrus cover is your favourite from these in the comments section below.

