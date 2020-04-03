Miley Cyrus blushes as beau Cody Simpson reads her a love poem; Watch

Cody Simpson continues to shell out boyfriend goals as he reads a love poem for Miley Cyrus a couple of days after sharing a picture of her on their 6-month anniversary.

Cody Simpson never shies away from showing his love for girlfriend Miley Cyrus. Cody and Miley made their relationship Insta official a few months ago. Recently, the Australian singer celebrated their six months anniversary, sharing a picture of Miley Cyrus on social media as they spent time together in quarantine. Its been 3 days since their half-year anniversary and Cody continues to shell our major boyfriend goals as he reads a love poem for Miley and makes her blush.

Cody Simpson recently read a poem for Miley from his book of poems Prince Neptune, which is available for purchase from Tuesday, April 7. Before Cody read for Miley, Lili Reinhart read some of Miley's work from her book called Swimming Lessons. The singer admitted " I'm not good with mush," after which beau Cody read his poem that he wrote for Miley. "In the ancient night, she flies once more back to her home in the stars. I try to chase her there but fall short because I cannot breathe up that high in the radiant heavens where she lingers. I can only admire her from below, humble, starry-eyed poet with the desire for that which is most beautiful. And she is most beautiful," he said.

Watch the video:

Miley Cyrus taking in Cody Simpson’s love poem about her from his poetry book is absurdly cute pic.twitter.com/QopzirUA0Z — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) April 2, 2020

As Cody finished reading, Miley could not stop smiling at the gesture. She turned all pink as she admitted that she was 'freaked'. Miley blushed as Cody called her 'the most beautiful'. "I love you, you look so cute," Miley blushed and told Cody as they discussed the haircut that she gave him.

