Miley Cyrus celebrates 3 year anniversary of song Malibu inspired by romance with ex husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus celebrates 3 years of her song Malibu that happens to be inspired by ex husband Liam Hemsworth.

Did Miley just give a shoutout to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth? Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Miley Cyrus celebrated 3 year anniversary of her song Malibu that happens to be inspired by her rekindled romance with Liam. The former couple met during the filming of the 2009 film The Last Song and fell in love. Miley and Liam got engaged in June 2012 and exchanged wedding vows in 2018. However, their marriage didn't last long and they separated in less than a year.

Miley and Liam had many highs and lows in their 10-year-long relationship. The 2017 song Malibu talks about Miley and Liam getting back together and picking up where they left off in Malibu, the place they lived before their split in 2019. "3 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF MALIBU," her caption on Instagram read. Miley shared a post featuring clips from her hit song Malibu and fan reaction videos, giving us major nostalgia.

Post her separation from Liam Hemsworth, Miley released another song titled slide away that gave a glimpse of how her relationship with the Hunger Games star came to an end. At the moment, Miley Cyrus is happily dating Cody Simpson and quarantining with him at her house in Canada while Liam Hemsworth is with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. However, recent speculations say that all isn't well between the two.

