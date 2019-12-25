Miley Cyrus celebrates Christmas 2019 with her 'dysfunctional family' amidst Liam divorce & Cody Simpson drama

Miley Cyrus is celebrating her Christmas 2019 with her family. The singer is celebrating Christmas with Tish Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, Noah Cyrus and others.

Miley Cyrus is ringing in Christmas 2019 with her family. The singer has been in the news for her relationship with beau Cody Simpson and her divorce with Liam Hemsworth. On Christmas eve, news broke out that Miley and Liam have closed in on their divorce. Given their prenup, the couple's divorce came through smoother. Miley is reportedly having the custody of the former couple's dogs. Soon after the divorce made the headlines, Miley took to Instagram to share photos of the Cyrus family.

The photos featured Tish Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, Noah Cyrus and others. In the pictures, Miley and her family dressed up in all-black as they posed for the pictures. Miley shared the photos with the caption, "Happy Holidays from America’s most dysfunctional family." The photos did not feature Cody Simpson. The Aussie singer, who has been dating Miley since her split from Kaitlynn Carter, was present with the Cyrus family on Thanksgiving 2019.

Check out the photos below:

Miley and Cody have hit a rocky road. Cody paved the way to breakup rumours when he was spotted kissing a woman in New York City. He was also spotted with Playboy model Jordy Murray in the chilly Big Apple. However, the Aussie singer's agent clarified that he is not seeing anyone new. Speaking to E! News, the singer's rep that "there is absolutely no truth to this story. Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period."

