Miley Cyrus channels her inner Hannah Montana on day 2 of Quarantine & Cody Simpson vouches for her

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Miley Cyrus is freaking out a little about the Coronavirus. She took some help from Hannah Montana to sum up her fear.

The Coronavirus scare has left everyone washing their hands a couple of hundred times a day. The world has put itself under self-quarantine, including several celebrities like Justin Bieber and Ellen DeGeneres. Now, Miley Cyrus has revealed that she has also put herself under self-quarantine. The singer took to Instagram to reveal how her self-quarantine is going on. The 27-year-old has confessed she is freaking out a little about the outbreak. Miley took to Instagram and shared a video from her hit Disney show, Hannah Montana, to sum up her fear.

The footage from the show revealed Hannah's bathroom filled with dirty clothes after Jackson invades her bathroom. The masked singer bends down to pick another pile of clothes when a set of clothes fall on her. Freaked out with the pile, Hannah rushes to the sink and cleans herself before screaming. Sharing the clip, Miley wrote, "Day 2 Quarantine. This is the REAL ME. RIGHT NOW."

Miley's beau Cody Simpson took to the comments section and vouch for it. "She isn’t lying." Check out the video and Miley-Cody's comments below:

Why does this feel relatable? Anyway, earlier this weekend, Cody took to his Instagram and reveal he's with his lady love amid the outbreak. The Aussie singer revealed that he was spending the afternoon with Miley in his backyard. He shared the video with "life is good as hell". The singer enjoyed a lazy day while sipping on a beverage. The singer is set to leave promote a new book of poetry.

ALSO READ: 'Bored' Justin Bieber floods internet with adorable photos as he asks 'babe' Hailey Baldwin to 'hurry home'

Read More