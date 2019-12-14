Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson and Billy Ray Cyrus jam together at a charity event; Details Inside

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson and Billy Ray Cyrus recently jammed some songs together at a charity event. Read on for more details.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are lately spending a lot of time together. Cyrus separated from Liam Hemsworth in August 2019 after being married for around 8 months. Post that, she had a fling with Kaitlynn Carter and after that, she started dating Simpson. Recently, the two met Miley’s father Billy Cyrus at a charity event and jammed some songs together. Cody joined her girlfriend’s dad to sing one of Billy’s hit songs Old Town Road. The get-together took place during an annual holiday charity party for homeless youth.

The video of the three happily singing the classic song was posted by Miley Cyrus. She captioned the video as, “happyhippiefdn holiday party was a success once again! Always blown away by the young people I meet at MFP! There is always so much love and talent! Thank you to everyone who joined us in celebrating this special time of year with HH!” The video features Cody, Miley, Billy and Noah Cyrus sitting on a cement stoop, wearing Miley’s Happy Hippy Foundation shirts.

The Happy Hippie Foundation is an American non-profit organization founded by Miley in 2014. The foundation focuses on the wellbeing of homeless youth, the LGBTQ community, and other vulnerable sections of the population. OTR wasn’t the only song the group sang together. Another video featured them breaking into Christmas carol Silent Night. The event was also attended by Cody’s mother Angie Simpson. Angie too posted a series of videos from and event on Instagram. “Privileged to spend the day with Miley’s Happy Hippie Foundation today In LA gifting the homeless for Christmas

The “Wrecking Ball” singer started dating the Australian musician September and both have been taking the internet by storm with their PDA filled posts ever since. The relationship is reportedly getting stronger. Recently, during the 2019 GQ Men of the Year party, Cody revealed that the two will soon collaborate to create music.

