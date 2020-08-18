Miley Cyrus CONFIRMS she will perform at MTV Video Music Awards 2020: I hope you’re ready

Miley Cyrus has just confirmed that she will be performing with talented musicians like The Weeknd, BTS, J Balvin, Doja Cat and more at the MTV Video Music Awards 2020. Scroll down to see what she said while announcing the news.

Midnight Sky singer Miley Cyrus was just announced as a performer for the upcoming 2020 MTV Video Music Awards! The 27-year-old singer will be performing alongside previously announced artists like The Weeknd, rapper Roddy Ricch, Colombian singer Maluma, boy band CNCO, BTS, J Balvin and Doja Cat at the August 30 event. While announcing the news via Instagram, Miley wrote: “Shits about to get freaky I can feel it. I hope you’re ready…. I’m performing at the 2020 #VMAs! Tune in on August 30 at 8p on @MTV! @vmas”.

The announcement was made just days after she released her brand new single, Midnight Sky. Prior to this, Miley last appeared at the 2019 VMAs and was an iconic host for the 2015 show, which featured many memorable moments.

Recently, Miley also opened up about what she’s looking for in her next partner post her split with Cody Simpson. While appearing on Barstool Sports’ Call Me Daddy podcast, Miley discussed what she looks for in a potential partner these days.

“One of the things that are important to me in a relationship, besides acts of service, I like people taking care of themselves. I think the way someone treats himself is a reflection of the way that they’ll treat you. I’m like super into, like, clean eating. I mean, people taking care of themselves,” Miley said. “I knew that the place to meet my next partner was not going to be at like a f–king Burger King. If clean eating and self-maintenance are going to be important – I know to look in communities where those people are going to gather.”

“I now no longer look at any sort of AA meetings because I myself, I don’t really want to help someone on their journey of addiction, because I need to take care of my own self,” Miley continued.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus REVEALS what she’s looking for in her next partner post her split from Cody Simpson; Find out

Share your comment ×