Miley Cyrus covers Hall & Oates' Maneater on Tonight Show; Quips it's a dedication to her future ex husband

Miley Cyrus performed a gorgeous cover of Hall & Oates' 1982 classic tune Maneater on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and when asked about choosing that particular song, the Midnight Sky singer quipped that it was a dedication to her future ex-husband.
September 11, 2020
A freshly single Miley Cyrus recently made a memorable appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she not only sat down on multicoloured throne for a candid interview with Jimmy Fallon talking about getting the coolest letter from Stevie Nicks and Dolly Parton bringing Christmas in July but also performed her latest hit single Midnight Sky, which is a part of her upcoming seventh studio album She Is Miley Cyrus, as well as a gorgeous cover of Hall & Oates' 1982 classic tune Maneater.

"If you're in it for love/ You ain't gonna get too far / Watch out boy she'll chew you up (Oh, here she comes) / She's a maneater (Oh, here she comes)," Cyrus crooned while looking bewitching in a sparkly red strapless dress with her blonde mullet game on point and a matching sling clutch in hand. During her interview, when Fallon asked how she chose Maneater to cover, Miley quipped, "I think it's very important to be transparent. I'm freshly single, so anyone watching that's my future ex-husband, just know, I told you," and added, I'm just like, just wear it all out in the open. There's no skeletons in the closet. I warned you first."

Check out Miley Cyrus covering fantastic Hall & Oates' Maneater cover along with a snippet of her candid, fun interview with Jimmy Fallon below:

Leave it to Ms. Cyrus to leave a rebellious statement even with her epic performances!

While Miley and Liam Hemsworth divorced in August 2019 after being married for 10 months, Cyrus dated Kaitlynn Carter for a month before moving on with Cody Simpson. After 10 months, Miley and Cody also broke up.

