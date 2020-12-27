Miley Cyrus CRUSHING on Harry Styles; Says ‘he’s looking really good’; Jokes about ‘sharing a life together’

Miley Cyrus recently revealed that she’s currently crushing on Harry Styles. Scroll down to see what she said exactly.

Miley Cyrus has a very famous crush which she recently revealed! On Christmas Day, The 27-year-old singer appeared on Heart FM where she played a game of “Would You Rather” and was asked if she would rather kiss Justin Bieber or Harry Styles. “Harry,” Miley answered via ET Canada. “Justin Bieber I’ve known for way too long, it’s like family. Harry Styles, he’s looking really good.”

Miley then added that she’s really “into” the 26-year-old singer’s fishnet look, referring to his Beauty Papers magazine cover from earlier this year. “And we have very similar taste,” Miley continued. “Sharing a closet, sharing a life together, it just makes sense.” The radio host then suggested that he might be able to play matchmaker for Miley. “If you want me to hit you up, I’m pretty good at it, and I know Harry so I can make it happen,” he said. Miley then jokingly responded, “Everyone is always playing cupid for me these days!”

If you missed it, earlier this month, The 28-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer got candid about her days at Disney Channel with the hugely successful Hannah Montana series in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I had to evolve because Hannah was larger than life, larger than me. I felt like I was never going to amount to the success of Hannah Montana. That’s how Lil Nas X actually knew of my dad [Billy Ray Cyrus]. He grew up watching Hannah Montana and said, ‘I want to do a song with Robby Ray,’” she revealed. “That’s literally what happened. Being a young queer kid’s idol that could turn out to be a Lil Nas X and create a whole identity for themselves off being inspired from watching me growing up. Or I hear artists like Troye Sivan say he felt more comfortable with his sexuality when I came out with ‘My Heart Beats for Love,’” she continued.

