Miley Cyrus & Demi Lovato have a fun virtual reunion amid Coronavirus crisis; Share tips to stay mentally fit

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato rekindled their friendship with a virtual reunion and share some tips to stay mentally fit amid Coronavirus self-isolation. Here’s what they had to say.

As people continue to put their social lives on hold to self-quarantine in order to avoid Coronavirus, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato decided to reunite and voice their thoughts about the ongoing health crisis. The two had a fun virtual reunion on Instagram and discussed various topics ranging from their friendship to their body image issues. According to WHO’s latest report, the COVID-19 has infected more than 184,000 people across the world. More than 7,500 people have died as a result of the virus, Al Jazeera reported.

The singers spoke about how the pandemic has affected them personally and what they are doing to stay mentally fit during the isolation. During the Instagram live, Demi revealed that she had to move out of her apartment after someone’s guest in her building tested positive for the deadly virus. She said she is currently living with her parents. “I moved in with my family. I'm with my family right now and they're everything. Fortunately my family just moved into this new place,” Demi said. She also stated that she uses her sister’s room for working out.

Check out a few clips from Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus's Instagram live here:

Meanwhile, Miley revealed that she had to self-distance herself from her grandmother to avoid putting her life at risk. “My grandmother had an anxiety attack,” she mentioned. Sharing some tips on how to stay “lit in dark times,” Demi mentioned that she is she's been meditating, practicing breathing techniques and since she can’t go out, she is doing virtual sessions with her therapist. She also stated that she is consuming healthy food.

“Everyone's immune system needs to be tip top. I want cupcakes ... but I'm getting my sugar through fruit, gummies and Emergen-C to boost my immune system. I'm trying to be more creative right now. I want to knit. I used to knit all the time,” Demi added. Miley said she is enjoying some much needed alone time getting all comfortable in her bed. “I have not gotten out of these sweatpants for five days and don't plan on changing any time soon,” she said. Speaking about staying physically fit, the singer mentioned that she chases her dog around and that’s her idea of physical activity. ALSO READ: German Big Brother contestants breakdown into tears after being informed about Coronavirus for the 1st time

