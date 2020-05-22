Miley Cyrus dons a bikini and shakes a leg to sister Noah Cyrus’ new song titled Ghost

Miley Cyrus dances to her sister Noah Cyrus' new song Ghost in a black bikini.

Miley Cyrus is a proud sister as her younger one Noah Cyrus recently released her new extended play titled The End of Everything. In order to celebrate her sister's victory, Miley donned a black bikini and shook a leg to her new song in a TikTok video. As seen in the video, Miley is descending down an outdoor staircase as she dances along to her younger sister's song "Ghost" and the video effects perfectly suit the song.

Along with her super sassy black bikini, Miley is also flaunting her new haircut given to her by her mom. "Seeing myself in a bikini for the first time since quarantini.....," she captioned the post. "@noahcyrus new EP out now! #EndOfEverything," Miley Cyrus added. Last week, Noah Cyrus dropped her song Young & Sad and revealed it was linked to her childhood and how it was unbearable growing up in the shadow of her elder sister Miley Cyrus. In the song, Noah has expressed how different she is from her star sister.

@mileycyrus Seeing myself in a bikini for the first time since quarantini ..... @noahcyrus new EP out now! ##EndOfEverything ♬ original sound - mileycyrus

However, now everything seems well between Miley Cyrus and Noah, and the Disney alum has recently given a shoutout to her sister's new song. After opening up on her childhood experience with Miley, Noah just clarified that she wanted to express herself and nothing else. "Basically, that is what the song is about, and I just wanted to open up about that once and for all, because that’s been a big part of my life, and I probably won’t talk about it anymore. I just wanted to put it out," she stated.

Also Read: Noah Cyrus REVEALS it was 'unbearable' growing up in the shadow of her famous sister Miley Cyrus

Credits :TikTok

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×