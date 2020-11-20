Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa’s explicit new song Prisoner is ‘in loving memory of all their exes’; Watch

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa recently teamed up for their new music video of their song Prisoner. Scroll down to watch the video and see what the pop icons are singing about.

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa are tearing up the town! The 27-year-old Midnight Sky singer and the 25-year-old Don’t Start Now superstar collaborated on new single Prisoner, out on Thursday (November 19). “Prisoner, prisoner, locked up, can’t get you off my mind, off my mind / Lord knows I tried a million times, million times, oh-woah / Why can’t you, why can’t you just let me go?” they sing on the rocky anthem.

“You keep making it harder to stay, but I still can’t run away / I gotta know why can’t you, why can’t you just let me go?” At the outro is a title card: “In loving memory of all my exes, eat s–t,” and clip of the late Divine saying “I’m a free woman now and my life is just ready to begin.” The song is featured on Miley‘s upcoming record Plastic Hearts, due out later this month.

Watch the full video below:

If you missed it, Miley also just released a mash-up collaboration with the legendary Stevie Nicks in a duet of Edge of Seventeen and Midnight Sky. The 27-year-old singer and the 72-year-old Fleetwood Mac singer just released their new duet titled Edge of Midnight. “I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no // I don’t need to be loved by you (By you) // Fire in my lungs, can’t bite the devil on my tongue, oh no // I don’t need to be loved by you,” Miley and Stevie sing on the new song.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus takes a dig at ex Liam Hemsworth: Says her song Malibu ‘doesn’t really make sense’ now

