Miley Cyrus Expresses Her Feelings On Flowers' Grammy Win: Says She Was Taken Seriously By Grammy For 'First Time'

Miley Cyrus is one of the most talked-about singers in the music industry. She always creates magic with her charming on-stage presence. Her music and acting career have propelled her to superstardom and made her a household name.

Even though she has continued to achieve success in her career, she only received her first Grammy Award this year for her hit song, Flowers. Cyrus recently expressed her feelings upon winning her first Grammy. The singer also openly admitted that this was the first time the Recording Academy had taken her work "seriously."

Miley Cyrus opened up about winning her first Grammy Award

In a recent interview with W magazine, Miley Cyrus opened up about her music career and reflected on her big win at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

She stated that, despite making music for nearly two decades, it's only recently that the Recording Academy has recognized her work. The Angels Like You hitmaker mentioned she had a "hard time" figuring out why it took so long for her work to be acknowledged, especially given her notable success and influence in the music industry.

Cyrus told the outlet, “No shade, but I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and this is my first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys?" The Party In The USA singer further added, "I’ve had a hard time figuring out what the measurement is because if we want to talk stats and numbers, then where the f**k was I? And if you want to talk, like, impact on culture, then where the f**k was I?" Miley said that she wasn't being arrogant while saying all of that. She said, "This is not about arrogance. I am proud of myself.”

Miley Cyrus on her performance of her hit song Flowers at the 66th annual Grammy Awards

In the same interview, the 31-year-old singer also discussed her performance of her hit song Flowers at this year's Grammys. The singer shared that after spending two years alone during lockdown and then suddenly performing in front of millions of people at the Grammys, it was overwhelming. Miley Cyrus told the outlet, "I really wanted Flowers to be a celebration of ­bravery, because I perform out of fear."

She added, "I didn’t always have the fear of performing that I have now. But going from spending two years alone and seeing no more than one person a day during lockdown to knowing that millions of people watch the Grammys is a big shock to the nervous system."

Miley Cyrus won two Grammy awards for her song Flowers at the 2024 Grammys, including Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year. It was her first time winning this prestigious award despite making back-to-back hit songs for almost 20 years.