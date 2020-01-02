Miley Cyrus gives a beautiful ode to Liam Hemsworth in her decade in review video, leaves out Cody Simpson

As the world stepped into the New Year, Miley Cyrus decided to look back at the decade gone by in a special video titled, "Miley Cyrus Decade Video: 10 Years in 10 minutes." The singer included crucial moments with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus looked back at the decade gone by before she turned towards the New Year. The singer has had a controversial decade. From her relationships to her NSFW songs, there were several iconic moments of her life that took place in the decade gone by. However, the biggest highlight of her decade was her love story with Liam Hemsworth. The singer's now ex-husband played a huge role in those ten years. From their on-and-off affair to two engagements and a wedding, the Hunger Games star was a vital part of Miley's life.

And Miley is making sure she acknowledges it. The Wrecking Ball singer shared a video retrospecting the decade that went by and it featured a few moments with Liam, including their first song together, The Last Song. She included a new snippet that confirmed her relationship with Liam, their wedding snap and a few more photos of the ex-husband.

The video is bound to leave fans of the ex-flames a little emotional. Check it out below:

While it featured the biggest moments of her decade, Miley's "Miley Cyrus Decade Video: 10 Years in 10 minutes" video did not feature her recent love affairs. Kaitlynn Carter, who Miley briefly dating while she was separating from Liam, did not make it to the video. Neither did her current boyfriend Cody Simpson.

While he was MIA from the video, Miley recently cleared the air on the rumours of her split from the Aussie singer. Miley took to Instagram on Christmas to reveal that she was still with Cody. Read all about it here: Miley Cyrus and Cody Simspon celebrate first Christmas together with singer's family; See Pics

What did you think about Miley's video looking back at her relationship with Liam and other moments from the decade gone by? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Read More