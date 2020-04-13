Miley Cyrus gives Cody Simpson a makeover to end 'end toxic masculinity'; Aussie singer sports red lips

Miley Cyrus gave a powerful makeover to Cody Simpson. The Aussie singer sported eye makeup and red lipstick.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are quarantining together. The couple has been keeping fans updated with their social distancing activities. Earlier this month, Miley and Cody surprised us by revealing that the Aussie singer has shaved his head off. The two revealed that Miley picked a trimmer and shaved his head off. Now, the Wrecking Ball singer shared videos to reveal she has transformed her beau into a newer and powerful look. In the videos shared, Miley is seen applying makeup on Cody.

The Hannah Montana alum was engrossed in applying eye make and painting Cody's lips red while Cody recorded his transformation. The singer flaunted his mascara and perfectly done eyelashes in the videos shared online. It seems like the couple is working with photographer Mert Alas on a new project. The quarantine makeover is likely a part of their art project for the fashion photographer. Miley shared photos of Cody's new look with the caption, "end toxic masculinity".

Mert also shared a few shots of the 23-year-old singer in his new avatar on his Instagram account. Check out the photos below:

Miley and Cody recently marked their six-month relationship anniversary. At the start of the month, Cody shared Instagram Stories to celebrate their relationship milestone. The singer shared a silly photo of Miley wearing spot cream on her face. “6 months with you is worth a lifetime with anybody else,” the 23-year-old wrote, adding, "I love you."

The couple was first spotted together in October 2019. They eventually confirmed their relationship on Instagram and have been inseparable.

