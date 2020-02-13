Miley Cyrus has a nip slip post her surprise appearance at Marc Jacobs fashion show; posts hilarious reaction

After setting the New York Fashion Week Show on fire with a surprise appearance, Miley Cyrus had a nip slip and flaunted it for her followers on Instagram.

After strutted down the runway at Marc Jacobs’ New York Fashion Week Show, Miley Cyrus posted a very racy photo on Instagram with her nipple on display. The singer, who has challenged the social media policies about NSFW pictures has done it once again. Following her fashion show, Miley was spotted arriving at her hotel in New York City dressed in a white and black blouse that left very little to the imagination. She posted the picture on her Instagram account for her fans.

Miley asked her fans to quickly have a look at the picture before Instagram took it down. “Swipe right. But hurry. Instagram will definitely be removing this post soon.” The fans were more than excited to see her challenging the social media platform’s guidelines and showered her will all the love and appreciation in the comment section. This is not the first time the singer has freed the nipples on Instagram. Just last year, she posted a mirror selfie in an almost transparent white top. “I’m getting more basic by the day. The only thing the ‘new me’ loves more than a mirror selfie is a self timed one,” she had written in the caption.

Miley hit the runway at Marc Jacobs’ New York Fashion Week Show looking fierce and fabulous. The singer made a surprise appearance during the show, looking stunning in a pair of black low-waisted trousers and a matching bra top, which showed off her perfectly toned abs. She paired the outfit with leather gloves and a zebra print coat. Reportedly, the theme of Marc Jacobs’ collection for the show was chaos and form.

Miley walking on the Marc Jacobs runway tonight pic.twitter.com/L6KXxylOsJ — Miley Smiler News (@MileySmilerNews) February 12, 2020

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Miley Cyrus stuns in lingerie as she enjoys date night with boyfriend Cody Simpson; Check out

Read More