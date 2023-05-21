Miley Cyrus has no desire to sing for thousands of people; Says 'There’s no safety. It’s so isolating....'

Miley Cyrus is currently making headlines after she claimed that people should not expect her to sing her hit single ‘Flowers’ on tour anytime soon. The former Disney star has no desire to go on tour and sing in front of her fans. In a conversation with a tabloid, she was quoted saying, “It’s been a minute. After the last show I did, I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only can’t because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?”

Miley Cyrus says it’s isolating to sing in front of thousands of people

In an earlier interview, Miley said that she likes singing in front of her friends but singing in front of thousands of people is something she doesn’t like. She said, “Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. There’s no safety. It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”

For the unversed, Miley last went on a world tour almost ten years back. Back in 2014, the singer went on the Bangerz Tour which consisted of 78 shows between February and October across Canada, United States, Europe, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.

Miley Cyrus on her hit song ‘Flowers’

Ever since the release of Miley Cyrus’ new album Endless Summer Vacation, speculations are being made that many of her songs Flowers and Jaded are about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Till now, the Flowers singer never confirmed or denied the rumors that her ex inspired the lyrics in the albums. The singer said, ‘I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience. It will set itself on fire all by itself.’

