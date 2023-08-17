Miley Cyrus’ Instagram teaser ' Used To Be Young' sends fans into a frenzy
Miley Cyrus has once again sent her fans into into a statefrenzy with the tease of her upcoming album's latest track Used to be Young. Here is everything you need to know about.
Pop sensation Miley Cyrus is like an old wine that touches the hearts of her fans with her every song. And this time is no different, as the artist released a teaser of her new song. Prior to her Instagram post posters of lyrics from her previous song popped up all around Los Angeles. The posters were part of marketing her new album. Here is everything about her upcoming release. has set Instagram on fire by teasing her new album song ‘Used to Be Young.’ Fans went on to share the excitement by commenting “She is coming!”
Miley Cyrus released poster all around Los Angeles
The posters in Los Angeles included songs from her previous albums like, It’s the Climb, Party in the USA, and Wrecking Ball, along with her new album song. It read, “I Can ALmost See That Dream, I’m Dreaming, I Can Buy Myself Flowers, I Hopped Off Plane at Lax, I Used To Be Young and more.” Not only this, the Flowers singer also changed the thumbnails of her youtube songs to Used to be Young written on all of them in black and white.
According to Miley's sister Brandi Cyrus, initially, this song was set to release with her previous album Endless Summer Vacation. She revealed it during one of her podcasts My Favorite Thing. And also disclosed that one of Miley’s favorite songs was not on End of Summer Vacation, it will be released later. Speaking about the making of the song’s track, Miley revealed to Vogue that they are about her evolution and loss of youth. Mentioning that a songwriter approached her with a track described as the "standard "f**ked up in the club track" type. Recalling her response, she stated, "I was like, ‘I’m two years sober. That’s not where I spend my time, you know. You’re more likely to catch me and my friends literally walking through rose gardens." This incident led her to ponder over the song's message, revealing, "It's not about being self-serious; I’m just evolved."
Miley Cyrus fans are expecting a tour announcement?
Yesterday Miley posted the teaser and her caption read, “I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young.” The post's release has ignited excitement among fans, with many speculating about the possibility of both a fresh song and an upcoming tour announcement. However, Cyrus has previously conveyed her intention to refrain from touring for her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation.
