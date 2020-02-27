Miley Cyrus jokes about FLASHING Cody Simpson during his recording; Gives beau a great singing tip

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson reminded us that they are still madly in love with their social media posts. This time, Miley turned a tad naughty and slipped into Cody's new Instagram post to drop an NSFW comment.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are going stronger than ever. The singers have been dating since last October. They have been filling our timelines with mushy pictures from time to time. The love birds recently caught our attention for sporting couple haircuts in their Instagram post. Now, Miley is teasing that their romance is not limited to their house. In a new social media post, Cody shared a few photos from the recording studio. The singer is seen holding his phone and working on some new music while showcasing his heartwarming smile for the camera.

He shared the pictures with the caption, "I love my job @princeneptunepoet book coming April 7, new music to coincide." Miley took to the comments section to tease her lover boy. She joked about flashing him when he was recording. "Where’s the screen shot of me flashing my b**bies while u record," she wrote.

Miley went on to give Cody a great singing tip along with the tease. "Tip: smiling when you sing helps pitch by brightening the sound! You’re welcome for all the above!" she wrote.

The photos and Miley's comment comes a day after Miley and Cody flaunted their new haircuts. The couple revealed they had taken their relationship to the next level by sharing a black and white picture of their freshly chopped locks. “Always feel cool after a trip to Herbergerzzz,” Cyrus wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Miley and Cody have been dating since Miley parted ways from Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlyn Carter. The singer's divorce was finalised last month.

