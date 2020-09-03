Miley Cyrus jokes about head injury caused by her father Billy Ray Cyrus when she was 2: He can’t go to jail

  1. Home
Miley Cyrus recently looked back at an accident that caused a head injury when she was 2, she also revealed that her father Billy Ray Cyrus was behind it. Scroll down for details.
Midnight Sky singer Miley Cyrus is opening up about her relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, as well as an unfortunate accident. The 27-year-old Wrecking Ball singer who just broke up with Cody Simpson after 11 months of dating, spoke out on The Joe Rogan Podcast on Wednesday (September 2). During the chat, Miley discussed her mental health, and taking scans of her brain, explaining that she had a head injury at age 2.

 

“This is really bad, but he can’t go to jail, I don’t think, because it’s a long enough time away,” she explained before revealing what happened.

 

“He had me in a baby backpack and I was on a dirt bike with my dad. And he was riding, and a tree had fallen, and he ducked, and I didn’t, and I hit my head on the tree. It was bad…everyone’s asked me that for years,” she revealed.

 

Previously, Miley had also announced that her beloved grandmother Loretta Finley, who she affectionately called “Mammie” had passed away.  The Malibu singer took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos and videos of her grandma, along with a touching message. “Even though you are gone…. NOTHING has or ever will change. You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon. Even more than that the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world. You are sunshine,” Miley wrote. 

 

