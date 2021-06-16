Miley Cyrus jokingly calls out Elon Musk for revealing her secret identity: What the f***?

Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk shared a meme of a masked person and dragged his friend and singer Miley Cyrus into it. Check it out below,

After entertaining on Saturday Night Live, Miley Cyrus and Elon Musk kept social media buzzing during the week with their banter. It all started when the Tesla founder was called out by a group named Anonymous - an international hacking collective, for influencing the crytocurrency market through his tweets. The collective threatened Musk but looks like the SpaceX CEO was unfazed. Instead, in reply to their threat, Musk tweeted a meme.

Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk shared a photo of a masked person and dragged his friend and singer Miley Cyrus into it. Elon tweeted a meme which read, "Hannah Montana is actually Miley Cyrus." For the unversed, as a young actor Miley starred in the hit show Hannah Montana in which she led a dual life -- Miley by day and pop star Hannah Montana by night.

Elon probably did not expect it, but Miley reacted to the entrepreneur's tweet and jokingly even blasted at him. Miley replied saying, "What the f*** @elonmusk?!?! I told you that in confidence! You can build a rocket but can’t keep a damn secret?!?!" The banter did not end there as Musk tweeted back using code and took another dig at the hacking collective Anonymous.

133T H4X0R got my phone. Nuthin I could do. Sorry babe. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2021

He said, "133T H4X0R got my phone. Nuthin I could do. Sorry babe." If you're wondering what exactly133T H4X0R stands for, it is leetspeak for "Elite Hacker". Usually used to describe a gamer who is good with hacks to gain an unfair advantage.

Miley and Elon performed together during their Saturday Night Live appearance and even partied in New York post filming.

