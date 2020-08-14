Miley Cyrus makes an intimate confession about her sex life with Liam Hemsworth written all over it

Miley Cyrus is making the headlines for numerous reasons. First, her split with Cody Simpson caught everyone's attention, then her sassy song has everyone talking and now, she's talking about her sex life, with a nameless mention of Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus has our attention for numerous reasons today. On one hand, she has left us stunned after TMZ confirmed the Wrecking Ball hitmaker has parted ways with Cody Simpson. The duo began dating a few weeks after she split from Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter. On the other hand, Miley made the headlines after she dropped the first song of her new album She Is Miley Cyrus titled Midnight Sky. While we are hooked to the disco-themed video, Miley again caught us off-guard with her statement about her sex-life.

In a rare and personal interview with Alexandra Cooper on Call Her Daddy podcast, via Daily Mail, the 27-year-old singer discussed the first time she had sex. She revealed she was 16 and her first sexual partner was none other than her now ex-husband Liam. "I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16. But I ended up marrying the guy, so that's pretty crazy," she said, obviously referring to the Hunger Games star.

Miley said she lied to Liam when she told him at the time that he wasn't her "first" because she didn't want him to think she was a loser. "It was a lie that I held on to for like 10 years," she said. Referring to her relationship with the Aussie hunk, she said, "The relationship I had for 10 years was an amazing time in my life. I love who I am so much right now if any of those things hadn't happened I'm not sure that I would be the same person."

The singer also revealed she had numerous physical encounters with women early on in her life. She confessed she was attracted to women before she began falling for men. "When I was 11 or 12 my friends were starting to tell me what they were doing with guys and I didn't really understand it. So I got most of my girl friends to h**k up with me. I was attracted to girls way before I was ever attracted to guys," she said.

Her most recent public encounter with a woman was Kaitlynn Carter, that sparked and doused last year. The singer spoke about that relationship as well. "I feel like as a woman I was villainized for moving on and I really feel like that isn't acceptable," she said.

Check out Miley's new song Midnight Sky below:

