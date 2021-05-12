Miley Cyrus marks 4 years of Malibu by remembering ex Liam Hemsworth; Confesses she loved him ‘very much’

Miley Cyrus recently remembered her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth while celebrating the 4 year anniversary of her son Malibu, which she wrote for him.

Miley Cyrus just referenced her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth while remembering her album Malibu and eagle-eyed fans are going wild! The 28-year-old Wrecking Ball singer recently took to Instagram and posted about the 31-year-old actor in an IG post, remembering one of her hit songs, which was actually written about Liam!

On the 4 year anniversary of her song Malibu, the singer wrote: “Today is the 4 year anniversary of Malibu. A song about a place and person that at the time I loved very much,” Miley wrote. “That love was reciprocated beyond what I could describe here with freedom & escapism. I lost that home along with many others in 2018. Here is a video of me writing it in my home studio.” If you didn’t know, back in November of 2018, Miley and Liam lost their home in fires that swept through the region. Just a few weeks after that, photos emerged that fans rightly assumed were her wedding pictures. They ended up splitting up a few months later in 2019.

In a 2017 interview with Billboard magazine, Miley described why she wanted to write the song about her feelings for the Hunger Games star, who she tied the knot with in December 2018. "They're going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam," the musician explained. "So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?"

Both have since moved on. While Miley was recently linked with British singer Yungblud, who has previously dated Halsey, Liam is happier than ever with Gabriella Brooks. After announcing his split from then-wife Miley, Liam Hemsworth has been quietly getting serious with his girlfriend of a year.

