Miley Cyrus' mom Tish files for divorce from husband Billy Ray Cyrus after 28 years of marriage

Miley Cyrus' mother Trish Cyrus filed for divorce from husband Billy Ray Cyrus after nearly 28 years of marriage. According to documents obtained by E! News, Tish filed court papers in Tennessee on April 6. The documents cite the reason for separation as "irreconcilable differences" and note that she and Billy Ray haven't lived together since February 2020.

Tish and Billy Ray tied the knot in 1993 and are parents to not only Miley, 29, but also Braison, 27, and Noah, 22. Tish also has two kids, Brandi and Trace from her previous marriage to Baxter Neal Helson. This is the second time that the couple has filed for divorce. Previously the duo filed for separation in 2010 although as per reports, the couple later reconciled after a year.

They had also filed for divorce back in 2013 but later dismissed the case after getting back together in 2017. Previously in 2013, while announcing that they were filing for divorce, the couple had also released a statement that said, "This is a personal matter and we are doing what is in the best interest of our family. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

Miley herself has also been through a tough time when it comes to relationships. The singer announced a divorce from Liam Hemsworth nearly seven months after their marriage. The couple split in August 2019. During her appearance on The Howard Stern show, Cyrus spoke about her divorce from Hemsworth and said, they split due to “too much conflict” in their marriage.

