Miley Cyrus' mom Tish gets engaged with Prison Break fame Dominic Purcell; Says 'A thousand times YES'

Miley Cyrus’ mother Tish is engaged to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell just eight months after her dad Billy Ray popped the question to singer Firerose. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram handle to announce the happy news with some love-filled pictures. Along with the pictures, she wrote, ‘A thousand times.... YES @dominicpurcell.’ In the first picture, Tish flaunted her huge diamond ring whereas in the second picture, both Tish and Dominic posed happily for the lenses. For the unversed, the couple made their relationship official in July 2022 just three months after divorcing Billy.

Why did Tish and Billi parted ways?

Billy Ray and Tish got married in 1993 and called it quits twice before finally going through with their divorce in 2022. The latter filed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences. In the court filings, she claimed that they had not 'cohabited as man and wife for a continuous period of more than two years.' However, before the final divorce, Billy filed divorce papers in 2010 but Tish filed her own in 2013. The former couple share 5 children including megastar Miley, 30, Brandi, 35, Trace, 33, Braison, 28, and Noah, 23.

Tish-Dominic’s love story

The newly engaged couple Tish and Dominic initially sparked romance rumors after the former left a string of heart emojis on his Instagram and wrote, 'Hi Babe' in response to one of his posts. A source told US Weekly in February that Tish 'truly feels like she found her soulmate' in Purcell, who was earlier married to Rebecca Williamson from 1998 until their divorce in 2008. The source revealed, “Tish wanted to keep their romance under wraps for a little while until she was sure he was The One. However, that didn’t take long, and they’ve been inseparable since. She absolutely sees a future with him and feels so blessed that they found each other.”

