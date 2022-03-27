Miley Cyrus mourns the loss of Taylor Hawkins; Dedicates her concert to late Foo Fighters drummer

Miley Cyrus took to her Twitter account to share a series of emotional tweets as she mourned the loss of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The singer dedicated her next concert in his honour while paying a heartfelt tribute to him. Remembering Hawkins, Cyrus referred to him as the "most badass dude" in her tribute to the late drummer.

Dedicating her performance to honour Hawkins, Miley tweeted saying, "Tonights show is in honor of my friend Taylor Hawkins. The most bad ass dude I know who would want me to shine and sing LOUD for the love of rock n roll! I’ve got this with a little help from my friend TH above & all of you. Let’s do it."

The 29-year-old singer's tribute for Hawkins comes after several other big names from the music industry including Mick Jagger among others expressed their grief over the demise of the Foo Fighters drummer. Apart from dedicating her show, Miley had also taken to Instagram on Friday to mourn Hawkins' loss as she shared a photo of him and wrote, "This is how I’ll always remember you… My show tomorrow is dedicated to Taylor Hawkins."

Check out Miley Cyrus' tweet here:

The singer later also shared another Instagram store where she posted a link to the song Brass in Pocket by The Pretenders, saying the song marks her "favourite memory with Taylor." She further wrote, "Playing it on repeat imagining us laughing… love forever."

The tragic news of Taylor's passing was confirmed by the band Foo Fighters in a statement on Friday. The devastated band members wrote, "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."

