Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party Special: 5 things to know including Dolly Parton as co-host and more

New Year's Eve is right around the corner and Miley Cyrus is all set to be back for a special on NBC to accompany and entertain fans with her amazing performance as we bid adieu to 2022. NBC has now officially revealed the musical artists lineup and and other details as Cyrus will ring in 2023 with her godmother Dolly Parton as a co-host. Last year, Miley Cyrus rocked the audiences with her New Year's Eve Special where she was accompanied by former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson as her co-host. The special also included some brilliant performances as the musical artists lineup included musicians such as Anitta, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Saweetie, 24kGoldn and more. This year too, the special will have some amazing guests and also a comedic lineup of SNL members. Here's all you need to know about Miley's New Year's Eve Special.

Dolly Parton to co-host Miley's New Year's Eve Special It has been well-known that Dolly Parton is Miley Cyrus' godmother and for this New Year's Eve special the duo will be getting together for a fun co-hosting gig. The relationship shared by Cyrus and Parton is special and hence it's going to be amazing to watch the duo get together. Dolly recently paid tribute to her goddaughter Miley on her 30th birthday. In her post, the singer mentioned how the duo will be spending the New Year together and wrote, "Happy birthday @MileyCyrus! I can’t wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new year!!" The duo also featured in a promo for the same together where Parton says, "It’s gonna be legendary," to which Cyrus replies, "She would know."

Musical lineup for Miley's New Year's Eve Special The musical lineup has also been confirmed by NBC for the upcoming special and it includes some brilliant artists. Artists such as singer-songwriter Fletcher, rapper Latto, rock band Liily, hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd and singer Sia are all set to perform over the New Year's celebration. Earlier, Cyrus had confirmed a few names when she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Speaking about this year's lineup, Miley had mentioned, "As we get closer to the show, I want to start revealing who else we have. But the lineup is very me. It is curated in a way that makes no sense, but makes total sense." Miley's second New Year's Eve Special This year marks Miley Cyrus' second New Year's Eve Special hosting gig after she successfully pulled it off last year. Speaking about her experience of taking on the task she told The Hollywood Reporter, "I think we represented what New Year’s is really about, which is connecting with each other, celebrating the year you’ve had, looking forward to the year that’s going to be. That was challenging, too, because we’d had such a hard two years and it was hard to ask people to reflect with happiness." Speaking about what the event means to her, Miley previously also mentioned in her promo, "Miley's New Year's Eve Party is about getting glamorous and dressing your best." At last year's New Year's Eve Party, Cyrus performed her biggest hits such as We Can't Stop and Party in the U.S.A. However, the singer also encountered a wardrobe malfunction on stage after her top came undone although Cyrus received massive praise from fans for the way she handled the same as she quickly turned around and walked off the stage to change her outfit.

SNL members to join Miley Cyrus on New Year's event Saturday Night Live members will also be making an appearance on the special to bring some comedic delight over the New Year's Eve. As announced by NBC, Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman, and comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy are set to bring the laughs for this year-ending event. When and where to watch Miley's New Year's Eve Special? Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will be aired live from Miami on NBC on December 31 from 10:30 pm to 12:30 am ET. The New Year's Eve special will also be streamed live on the Peacock app. The celebratory event is executive produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels and Cyrus herself.

