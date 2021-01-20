Miley Cyrus ‘not interested’ in men anymore? Midnight Sky singer says she prefers being with women

Miley Cyrus recently revealed that she prefers being with women than men. The singer also revealed why she prefers it this way. Scroll down to see what she said.

Miley Cyrus recently opened up about her infamous love life and revealed that she prefers being in a same-sex relationship instead of being with men in an interview to SiriusXM. The Midnight Sky singer explained the reason why, and simply said that girls are way hotter, other than that, the singer said she is just not interested in men anymore. She even said that she prefers male genitals only as art pieces now. While she “loves the shape,” she prefers them only as art and sculptures.

She also explained why she has preferred same-sex relationships. Reflecting that she usually holds more power in relationships due to her fame and popularity, she explained women are more comfortable with it than men. Miley then stated that she is “totally down” to be with a boss lady who’s as successful, or more successful than herself. Miley was previously married to Liam Hemsworth. After that relationship ended, she dated Kaitlynn Carter and then Cody Simpson.

If you missed it, back in December 2020, the 28-year-old Wrecking Ball singer got candid about her days at Disney Channel with the hugely successful Hannah Montana series in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I had to evolve because Hannah was larger than life, larger than me. I felt like I was never going to amount to the success of Hannah Montana. That’s how Lil Nas X actually knew of my dad [Billy Ray Cyrus]. He grew up watching Hannah Montana and said, ‘I want to do a song with Robby Ray,’” she revealed.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus reveals the reason behind being sober for the past six months post her vocal cord surgery

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×