Miley Cyrus obtains restraining order against obsessive fan: Here's WHY

Singer Miley Cyrus did find herself to be in bigger trouble because of her fans. A recent report suggests that one of Miley's fans had come straight to her house right after serving his time in prison. Thus, the actress took matters into her own hands and filed a complaint that finally got the man a restraining order. The alleged stalker had been following and showing up at Miley's house for a long time. As a result of this, the Flowers singer took legal action against him. Here is what TMZ's report about the documents says. Read on.

Miley gets a restraining order over a fan

The report confirmed that Miley Cyrus has been granted a restraining order against a man she claims is stalking her. The singer filed for the temporary restraining order on September 28, 2023, in Los Angeles Superior Court. As per the documents, Cyrus claims that the man, 52-year-old Alexander Kardalian, has been sending her obsessive letters since 2018. The letters often requested money and featured sexually explicit comments about his desire for her.

Cyrus says that Kardalian's behavior escalated in the summer of 2022 when he twice showed up at her home in Los Angeles. He was given the boot on both occasions. In December 2022, Kardalian was arrested and locked up at San Quentin State Prison. He was released in August 2023, and just days later, he showed up at Cyrus's front gate again. In addition to this, the man also sent her a letter from prison stating his intention to come to her home, and he followed through. Her security stopped him and contacted the police. The cops told him to leave and warned him that he would be arrested if he came back.

More on Kardalian

Since the alleged incident, Cyrus says she's learned that Kardalian was using her address for his health insurance. She also says that he wrote her a letter saying that if she didn't write back, he "doesn't give a f*** if he lives."

Cyrus says that Kardalian's behavioral patterns show that he's suffering from "severe mental health challenges" and that he has a "dangerous fixation and/or obsession" with her. She says that she's worried about her safety, and the lives of her mother, Tish, and boyfriend, musician Maxx Morando. All updates from this developing story will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

