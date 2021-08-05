Miley Cyrus offers to educate DaBaby after his homophobic remarks; Asks fans not to 'cancel' him

While DaBaby has been receiving immense backlash over his homophobic comments, Miley Cyrus is among the first artists to have shared a statement asking fans not to "cancel" the rapper and even offered to help educate him about the LGBTQIA community. The singer recently took to Instagram to share a post tagging DaBaby and informing the rapper to check his DMs stating that she would be more than happy to have a discussion with him relating to his controversial remarks.

Miley in her message for the rapper wrote, "@DaBaby check your DMS - would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!" Also adding a note separate in her post, Cyrus maintained that it's important to educate people than cancel them.

Miley mentioned that as someone who is a part of the LGBTQIA community, she wants to encourage a dialogue relating to such issues and wrote, "As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance and open-mindedness."

Check out Miley Cyrus' post here:

Adding further how the cancel culture isn't a solution, Cyrus said, "The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture ... but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication & connection."

Amid the backlash that DaBaby has received for his comments, the rapper has been dropped out from major events including six music festivals such as Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Austin City Limits, Music Midtown, and more.

From the music industry, several personalities such as Elton John, Madonna, Dua Lipa have called out the rapper over his offensive remarks.

ALSO READ: DaBaby receives an open letter from 11 HIV AIDS organizations: We urge him to learn the facts