Miley Cyrus Offers Support to LA Fire Victims, Recalls 2018 Woolsey Fire Destruction of Her Home

Miley Cyrus has expressed her sympathy for the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires, which began last week, recalling the personal tragedy she faced when her Malibu home burned down during the Woolsey Fires in 2018.

The Miley Cyrus Foundation shared a picture of the Grammy winner's old house reduced to rubble on Instagram. She penned down her emotions, reflecting on the tremendous loss at hand. She described how heart-wrenching it was to come back to a place once full of love and comfort, only to find it totally destroyed.

Cyrus wrote, "My soul aches for those who are experiencing this devastation firsthand and I cry for my city. It’s beyond heartbreaking. Los Angeles represents “living the dream, but the reality today is wreckage and destruction."

Cyrus encouraged her followers to support relief efforts, providing a list of organizations such as the Malibu Foundation, which she co-established post-Woolsey Fire. More importantly, she highlighted the need for efforts both from within and outside the community to aid in recovery and healing.

Cyrus mentioned, "I am sharing links to organizations that I’m personally supporting and that are helping fight the fires and support survivors, including @malibufoundation that we helped launch in 2018."

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker concluded, "Time, resources, and dedication from inside and outside of our community will heal us, but it hurts deeply for now."

In 2018, Miley Cyrus and her then-husband, Liam Hemsworth, escaped the fire without injury, although the flames burnt their shared home down to the ground. She thanked first responders who had been working strenuously day and night to support people affected by the current fires. The wildfires have already ravaged thousands of acres and homes in Los Angeles.

