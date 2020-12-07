Miley Cyrus opens up about the impact of Hannah Montana on her life; Talks about the traumatic media scrutiny

Miley Cyrus recently got candid about how her famous Disney show Hannah Montana impacted her life. Scroll down to see what she said.

Miley Cyrus recently opened up about the role that shot her to superstardom. The 28-year-old Wrecking Ball singer got candid about her days at Disney Channel with the hugely successful Hannah Montana series in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I had to evolve because Hannah was larger than life, larger than me. I felt like I was never going to amount to the success of Hannah Montana. That’s how Lil Nas X actually knew of my dad [Billy Ray Cyrus]. He grew up watching Hannah Montana and said, ‘I want to do a song with Robby Ray,’” she revealed.

“That’s literally what happened. Being a young queer kid’s idol that could turn out to be a Lil Nas X and create a whole identity for themselves off being inspired from watching me growing up. Or I hear artists like Troye Sivan say he felt more comfortable with his sexuality when I came out with My Heart Beats for Love,” she continued.

“When my peers are having these experiences and accepting themselves because of something that I demonstrated while they were a kid, that’s when I go, ‘S–t, I f–king am Hannah Montana.” “Really, Hannah Montana was not a character. The concept of the show, it’s me. I’ve had to really come to terms with that and not be third-person about it,” she went on to say.

In the same interview, Miley opened up about the “trauma” she experienced following intense media scrutiny over her body – something which she says began in her teens. Cyrus said: “At one point I was like, ‘Yo, when I’m 16 and you’re circling my boobs and shit like that…I’m the bad guy?’ “I think people are starting to go, ‘Wait, wait, wait. That was fucked up.’ They’re starting to know who the enemy and who the victim was there.”

Cyrus continued: “I think I knew who I was meant to be, but I’m sure there’s something in there…Some trauma of feeling so criticised, I think, for what I felt was pretty average teenage, early exploration.” Cyrus went on to say “big progress” had occurred since her teens in media coverage “especially towards women and bodies.” “I don’t even know if you really can slut-shame now. Is that even a thing?’ Cyrus said. “The media hasn’t really slut-shamed me in a long time.

