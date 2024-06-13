Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Complex Relationship With Father Billy Ray Cyrus On New Episode Of David Letterman’s Netflix Series

In the recent episode of David Letterman’s Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Miley Cyrus opened up about her relationship with both of her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus. She denied rumors about being estranged from her father.

Miley also talked about how each one of her parents helped her become successful differently. She stressed that without the influence of her dad, she wouldn’t be who she is today.

Miley Cyrus gets candid about the complexities of her relationship with her dad

Speaking of Billy Ray Cyrus, his daughter, The Climb singer said, "He has a relationship and a foot on the ground to the real and to nature and he always did, even when he was super famous."

She continued, "I’m grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me. He’s almost given me this map. And there’s a map of what to do and what not to do, and he’s guided me on both.”

Dismissing rumors that she is estranged from her father, Miley Cyrus indicated that while she respects her dad, she is also grateful to him. His 1992 hit Achy Breaky Heart made Billy Ray famous and they both were featured in Disney Channel’s blockbuster sitcom Hannah Montana, which ran from 2006 to 2011. She appreciates his humbleness. He played an essential role in shaping her life by showing her the right ways to go and avoid.

Miley Cyrus talks about her parents with David Letterman

The singer stressed, "I wouldn’t exist — but I would not, who I am as a person, it wouldn’t exist. Because my dad, as a creative and as an artist in the way that his brain works, has always made me feel safer in my own mind because we’re very similar in our ideas. So I think a lot of his perspective on reality and on life, I’ve inherited from him, more so than the way that I was raised which really, my mom raised me.”

Miley replied to Letterman's questions about estrangement from family rumors and highlighted, "My parents served us and sacrificed so much for us." She added, "Anything we dreamed of, they made possible."

These reflections are amid rumors swirling around about Miley's family's disunity which began when Tish filed for divorce from husband Billy Ray in April 2022. After the divorce was finalized both Tish and Billy got married to their respective partners. However, only recently, Billy Ray filed for divorce from his wife Firerose citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate behavior.

For the unversed, rumors about a rift in the family increased after Miley Cyrus left Billy Ray from her Grammy acceptance speech for Record of the Year while thanking only Brandi and her mom. However, dismissing all the rumors, she looked back at her parents’ changing roles in her life and expressed love and empathy for both of them.

