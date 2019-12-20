Miley Cyrus pokes fun at her short marriage to Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus recently poked fun at her short marriage to Liam Hemsworth. Read on to find out.

Miley Cyrus has moved on and is now ready to joke about her brief marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth. Four months after announcing their separation, the 27-year-old pop star poked fun at her recent split from The Hunger Games actor by cheekily responding to an artist on Instagram. It all started when the artist updated his bio stating that he would be getting married to Miley in 2020. “Getting married to Miley Cyrus in 2020. Upping my manifestation game for 2020 and putting this out there,” the artist wrote in the caption alongide the screenshot of the bio.

The artist’s random bio update unexpectedly prompted a response from the singer herself. “It probably won’t last long. But always down to try, You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take,” the commented. After a long on-and-off relationship, Miley and Liam decided to take the next big step in their relationship and got married in December 2018. While the fans were hoping that the couple was back for good, the marriage did not last and they called it quits after just eight months of being married. The couple will soon face each other in the court to finalise their divorce.

Since their split, Miley has been dating Australian musician Cody Simpson. The two have been taking the internet by storm with their PDA loaded steamy social media uploads ever since. Cody even accompanied Miley to a charity event where he met her father Billy Cyrus and the three even ended up jamming together. Cody joined his girlfriend’s dad in singing one of Billy’s hit songs Old Town Road. The event was also attended by his mother Angie Simpson.

