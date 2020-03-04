Is Miley Cyrus pregnant? Cody Simpson addresses the pregnancy rumours

Speculations of Miley Cyrus' pregnancy began making the rounds after Cody Simpson spoke about his future in Australia.

Could we expect a mini Miley Cyrus coming our way? While we would love to hear the news, Cody Simpson suggests we hold our horses. The Aussie singer, who has been dating the Wrecking Ball singer since last year, sparked pregnancy rumours after he revealed his plans for the future. The singer confessed he 'absolutely' plans to raise a family in his native Australia, in an interview to Sunday Telegraph. Following the speculations, Cody clarified that Miley is not pregnant.

Appearing on the Today show, Cody was asked about the baby rumorus. The 23-year-old singer has denied the rumours. He said, "Oh yeah! I've been pregnant for years apparently..." he reacted to the rumours with a deadpan expression before he burst into a laugh.

He added, "You've just got to take it (rumours) in your stride and what I try to do is focus on my work and what's important to me. For me, that's my work and my music." The clarification comes after Cody told the international newspaper that misses Australia and looks forward to returning. "I would like to return back in Australia for sure. I miss Australia a lot. I would like to come back more. I will always have a home base in LA, but Australia will always be Number 1," he said.

Meanwhile, Miley and Cody have been flooding our social media timelines with PDA packed photos. The couple recently sat down together to rejuvenate with face masks. Miley took to her Instagram Stories and shared a few pictures of their bonding session. One of their recent posts saw Miley tease the singer. Read all about it here: Miley Cyrus jokes about FLASHING Cody Simpson during his recording; Gives beau a great singing tip

