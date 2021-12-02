Miley Cyrus REACTS to making Forbes’ 30 under 30 list: It was now or never

Miley Cyrus has been included to Forbes' annual 30 Under 30 List, and the singer expressed her thanks on Twitter shortly after the news on Wednesday. “FORBES 30 UNDER 30,” the singer captioned a video from her 30 Under 30 shoot. “I turned 29 last week. It was now or never. Thank you for the honor. @Forbes @happyhippiefdn @gucci.”

I turned 29 last week. It was now or never. Thank you for the honor. @Forbes @happyhippiefdn @gucci pic.twitter.com/tPbtDXbSpF — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 30, 2021

However, in the video posted, Cyrus said that songwriting is the "greatest joy that I have in my life." She continued, "It's my favorite element of what I do. Taking it in and being grateful every day for the fact that I write songs for a living because a lot of people write songs and it doesn't get to be what keeps their lights on and for me to be able to be one of those people, I never forget how lucky I am." Meanwhile, as per PEOPLE, this year's other music honorees include Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, Willow Smith, Tinashe, Giveon, and The Kid LAROI, and Cyrus acted as a judge for their selections.

Following the release of her blockbuster album Bangerz in 2014, the renowned singer-songwriter earned her first appearance on the list. Since then, the Hannah Montana alum has published three albums, launched the Happy Hippie Foundation, and is an investor in companies such as FanMade and Hers.

Meanwhile, in other news, Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will host Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson for NBC. The show will be live-streamed on Peacock from Miami on December 31 from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET.

