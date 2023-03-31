Miley Cyrus reacts to the ‘Rainbowland’ ban; Announces donation to LGBTQ+ organisation

Rainbowland, the 2017-released duet by renowned American song-songwriter Miley Cyrus and her godmother, legendary singer Dolly Parton, has been making headlines lately after the Wisconsin Elementary School banned it. For the unversed, the school banned the song from its spring concert setlist, citing its controversial lyrics are the reason. As per the reports, along with the Dolly Parton-Miley Cyrus duet, many songs with the 'rainbow' theme have been banned from the concert, suggesting that the lyrics 'could be deemed controversial'.

Miley Cyrus reacts to the ‘Rainbowland’ ban

The celebrated singer reacted to the Wisconsin Elementary School's ban on 'Rainbowland' with a special gesture towards the LGBTQ+ community. Miley Cyrus's Happy Hippie Foundation announced a financial donation to Pride and Less Prejudice, an organisation that is dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community, and committed to providing age-appropriate books on gender neutrality from preschool to the third grade. The Happy Hippie Foundation announced the update with a social media post, recently.

"We are rainbows, me and you Every color, every hue Let's shine on through… TOGETHER WE CAN START LIVING IN A RAINBOWLAND.” When our founder @mileycyrus and her fairy godmother @dollyparton wrote these words together, they meant it.," reads the tweet. "To the inspiring first grade students at Heyer Elementary, keep being YOU. We believe in our Happy Hippie heart that you’ll be the ones to brush the judgment and fear aside and make all of us more understanding and accepting," the post further reads.

