Miley Cyrus recalls the beginning of her 10-year long 'special' relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus takes a trip down memory lane as she reminisces about her iconic role in the 2010 film The Last Song, co-starring with her now ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. In a recent episode of her Used to Be Young TikTok series, the talented singer-songwriter reflects on the unique experience of working alongside Hemsworth, shedding light on why the movie held such a special place in her heart.

Miley Cyrus's journey back to the last song

In a touching trip down memory lane, Miley Cyrus, renowned for her music career and dynamic presence, delves into her time filming The Last Song. This 2010 movie adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' novel was more than just a project for Cyrus; it was an experience that would change her life forever.

Cyrus began by sharing the backstory of how she came to be part of the film. In 2008, the former Disney star was searching for a new feature film opportunity. However, she was keen to distance herself from her iconic Hannah Montana role. This quest led to the birth of The Last Song, a project she hoped would showcase her versatility.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth the perfect love interest

One of the pivotal aspects of any romantic movie is the chemistry between the lead characters. Cyrus unveiled the process of casting her on-screen love interest, Will, a role ultimately played by her then-future husband, Liam Hemsworth. The audition process whittled down thousands of potential actors to just three finalists, and Liam Hemsworth was among them.

The Last Song follows the story of rebellious teen Ronnie (played by Cyrus), who spends her summer in a small beach town with her father, Steve (portrayed by Greg Kinnear). Ronnie's life takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Will (Hemsworth), leading to a heartwarming tale of love and rediscovery.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's real-life chemistry

Miley Cyrus highlighted what made The Last Song truly special. The film captured the genuine chemistry between two young individuals who were falling in love with each other not just on screen but in real life. This authenticity lent a unique charm to the movie, making it a memorable experience for both the cast and the audience.

The chemistry between Cyrus and Hemsworth extended beyond the movie set. It marked the beginning of a remarkable 10-year relationship that saw the couple's journey from co-stars to lovers and eventually to marriage. Despite their later separation, The Last Song remains a testament to the love that once bound them together.

The aftermath of Cyrus and Liam's love story

In addition to her reflections on the movie, Miley Cyrus also used her TikTok series to revisit her Malibu home, which she shared with Liam Hemsworth until it was tragically destroyed by wildfires in 2018. She reminisced about the magic that the house held and how it played a transformative role in her life.

As Miley Cyrus fondly looks back at her time filming The Last Song, she not only celebrates the film's unique charm but also the love story that blossomed behind the scenes. The Last Song will forever hold a special place in her heart as the backdrop to a remarkable chapter in her life.

